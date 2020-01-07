Tulare County mother falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping their 2 kids, Sheriff says

Both parents will be charged with violating a court order, the Sheriff's Office said.

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who claimed her ex-husband kidnapped their two children made it up, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

On Saturday, deputies were called to the Poplar area for a possible child abduction.

At the time, Julisa Perez Zendejas said her ex-husband, Christian Jaime, had taken their two children without her consent, in violation of a court order, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives were soon notified by the Brawley Police Department that they had found Zendejas, along with both children.

Detectives responded to the Brawley Police Department to continue the investigation. When they arrived, detectives determined the children had not been taken by force, and, in fact, had been living with Zendejas for several months, in violation of the court order.

Child Welfare Services in both Tulare County and Imperial County were notified of the incident and will be following up.

Detectives arrested Zendejas on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant and on charges of making a false police report. Detectives will also submit a criminal complaint against Jaime charging a violation of a court order.

No other information was immediately available.

