Tulare County market robbed at gunpoint, suspects on the loose, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a market in Tulare County on Saturday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Around 6:00 a.m., deputies responded to the Planview Market in the 19000 block of Avenue 196 in Plainview for report of an armed robbery.

Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, deputies say they learned that two men in a gray, four-door sedan drove up to the area, walked inside the store and pulled out guns demanding money from the store clerk.

According to officials, the clerk gave them money from the cash register and the suspects then fled the scene. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident.

Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Photo of suspect vehicle provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brandee Robinson at (559) 733-6218.

Those wanting to leave an anonymous tip can call or text (559) 725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.