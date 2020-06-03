Tulare County man charged with murder had been released against prosecutor’s objection, DA says

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare County man, who had been released from police custody despite the objection of the prosecutor, has been charged with killing two women after he got out, according to District Attorney Tim Ward.

The District Attorney’s Office said Barry Tarrell Dantzler Jr., 30, is accused of killing two Tulare County women in separate incidents last week in Tulare County.

Visalia Police said they responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance at a home in the 1500 block of south Thomas Court on May 26. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Heather Sloan inside the house dead.

Court documents say Sloan was killed during a robbery. Dantzler is being charged with murder.

On Friday, detectives said they learned that Dantzler was at a Motel 6 in the city of Tulare when detectives found Dantzler he took off in a vehicle and failed to yield as Dantzler fled he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole, causing his vehicle to roll over hitting a female bicyclist — killing her.

As a result of her death, the District Attorney’s Office says they plan to charge Dantzler with murder.

At the time of the crimes, the District Attorney’s Office says Dantzler was already awaiting sentencing for another felony, and he’d been released from custody over the objection of the prosecutor until the time of his sentencing — for which the DA says he was in violation.

In August 2019, Dantzler pleaded no contest to felony evading and hit-and-run causing injury.

In a plea, Dantzler requested a Cruz Waiver over the objection of the prosecutor.

The court granted the waiver, which allowed Dantzler to leave custody until the time of sentencing on the condition that the court can change the indicated sentence if the defendant fails to appear at sentencing. Dantzler was facing 3 years, 4 months in prison.

Ward said at the time the two women were killed, Dantzler was considered a parolee-at-large and was in violation of his Cruz Waiver terms, as he had not contacted parole and county probation.

My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and their friends in this tragic series of events. This office has vehemently opposed early release of violent criminals by our courts. Unfortunately, the worst-case scenario has occurred and left two families broken and a community in shock. This office will not relent in opposing early release and seeking justice for victims. District Attorney Tim Ward

Dantzler already had two strikes against him, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He had strikes for making criminal threats in 2011 and three attempted robberies in 2013 — which also included being a felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm.

Dantzler was sentenced to nine years in state prison for both cases and released on parole in 2018.

If convicted of the new charges, Dantzler faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

