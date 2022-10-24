FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head by his brother-in-law Saturday night in Woodville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Road 168 in Woodville for a shooting.

According to authorities, the victim got into a fight with his brother-in-law. As the victim was trying to leave home with his sister, the suspect’s wife, and her children, deputies say the brother-in-law began shooting into the car, hitting the man in the back of the head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, deputies say.

Deputies say they found the suspect, 29-year-old Carlos Mendoza Reyes of Woodville, hiding in the backyard. He was taken into custody.