Tulare County man arrested, accused of raping 15-year-old girl

LINDSAY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare County man was arrested on rape charges, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Monday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in Lindsay for a sexual assault.

When they arrived, a 15-year-old girl told deputies that the suspect had raped her.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Richar Garcia, 23. He was later booked at the South County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Will Salinas or Sergeant Jesse Cox of the Special Victims Unit at 559-802-9480 or 559-733-6218 or anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.