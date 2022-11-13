TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire county and incorporated cities.

As a result of the operation, officials say 46 suspects were arrested, 57 arrest warrants were served, 5 guns were confiscated, and 13 pounds of illegal drugs were seized.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding gang activity to contact Detective Morales (TAGNET) unit with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.