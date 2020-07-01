Tulare County family held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape during home invasion

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a late Tuesday night home invasion in Tulare County that left victims, including a child, held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home in the community of Yettem just after midnight for a report of a home invasion, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. The victims told deputies that around 10:30 p.m., three men broke into their home through the back door armed with handguns.

The suspects forced all the victims, including an 11-year-old, to the ground at gunpoint and bound each victim by their feet and hands with duct tape.

Ritchie said the men then ransacked the home, took property and drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

No one was hurt in the incident.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspects were wearing dark clothing, as well as ski masks and gloves to hide their faces and hands, Ritchie said.

Authorites said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Fulton or Sgt. Larry Camacho at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.