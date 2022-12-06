TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Numerous burglaries have been investigated in the past couple of months in various businesses in Tulare County and have identified the main suspect.

Detectives have identified 34-year-old Justin Duane Barcelos as the main suspect in Tulare County burglaries after a thorough investigation.

According to officials, arrest warrants have been issued for Barcelos in relation to six felony cases. He also was added to the Sheriff’s Top 10 Fugitives List.

Detectives say Barcelos is believed to be responsible for about ten burglaries in Tulare County alone.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Detectives caught up to Barcelos while he was driving in the area of Inyo and West in Tulare.

Detectives stopped Barcelos and he was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, Barcelos had a loaded gun and was driving a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Dan Balderas or Detective Robby Hebrard with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.