Tulare County deputies searching for man who robbed Dollar General

Crime

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are asking the public for help in identifying a man who they say robbed a Dollar General and held the store’s clerk at gunpoint.

Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect robbed the Dollar General Store in Strathmore on November 10, held the store clerk at gunpoint and stole a large amount of money from the store.

According to deputies, detectives have followed up on multiple leads, but have yet to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. For those who want to remain anonymous call or text (559) 725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.

