Tulare County deputies need help identifying suspect vehicles connected to shooting of 12-year-old boy

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are searching for two suspect vehicles after a 12-year-old boy was shot in Tulare County on Friday night, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Deputies responded to the 40000 block of Orosi Drive in Cutler regarding the shooting and as detectives were investigating, deputies say a 12-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office say they have determined two suspect vehicles were involved in the incident; a 2020 blue Toyota Tacoma and a 2013 white Ford Escape.

Photo Courtesy: TCSO

Photo Courtesy: TCSO

Throughout the investigation, deputies say they learned the 12-year-old boy was “an active participant in this crime, which resulted in him being shot.” Officials say he is still in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital.

A motive for the incident is still under investigation, but detectives say the two suspect vehicles were in “some type of fight,” before the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.