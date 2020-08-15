Tulare County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Dinuba.

Deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of Avenue 400 around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. Arriving deputies found a man dead inside the home.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

