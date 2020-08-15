Tulare County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Dinuba

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Dinuba.

Deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of Avenue 400 around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. Arriving deputies found a man dead inside the home.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com