Tulare County deputies arrest parolee driving stolen tractor

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A man on parole was arrested Wednesday night in rural Tulare County after deputies found him driving a stolen tractor down a county road, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaime Navarro, 29, of Lindsay (Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies at around 7 p.m. responded to the area of Road 24 and Avenue 156 in Corcoran for a report of a suspicious man walking near an agricultural equipment yard, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie with Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived they found a man driving a large John Deere tractor on the road and stopped him.

The man, identified as Jaime Navarro, 29, of Lindsay, was found to be on parole after being released from custody on multiple felony charges.

The tractor was found to have been stolen out of Tulare County, Ritchie said. Navarro was arrested and booked into the South County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.

