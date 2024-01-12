TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they are looking for a 19-year-old from Orosi, who they say has been added to the Sheriff’s top 10 Most Wanted Criminals in Hiding List.

Officials say that Luis Lomeli, 19 of Orosi is wanted for a felony domestic violence warrant and a short pursuit with the Tulare County Sheriff’s. Lomeli fled the scene and discarded a loaded firearm, according to officials.

If you know his whereabouts or any of the fugitives listed in the Sheriff’s Top 10, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously with the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.