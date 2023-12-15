SOLEDAD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a Tulare County inmate at the Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP), the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced.

According to prison officials, at approximately 8:40 a.m., officers saw two incarcerated people, 39-year-old David Pacheco of Los Angeles County and 23-year-old Adrian Lopez of Santa Clara County, allegedly attack a third incarcerated person, 30-year-old Oracio Ramirez, of Tulare County, on the recreational yard.

Officials say staff immediately responded, issuing verbal orders to stop, and used one less-than-lethal 40mm direct impact round to quell the attack. An ambulance was summoned while staff performed life-saving measures on Ramirez. He was pronounced deceased at 9:02 a.m.

According to officials, an inmate-manufactured weapon was recovered at the scene. Pacheco and Lopez have been placed in restricted housing and population movement has been limited. An investigation continues by SVSP’s Investigative Services Unit and the Monterey County District Attorney’s office.

The Office of the Inspector General was notified, and officials say the Monterey County Coroner will determine Ramirez’s official cause of death.

23-year-old Adrian Lopez and 39-year-old David Pacheco

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Pachecho was received from Los Angeles County on June 21, 2006. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and possession of firearm ex-felon. He was also previously sentenced in Imperial County on May 24, 2012, for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon. His last sentence was in Imperial County on March 18, 2022, to serve two years for possession of a manufactured weapon.

Officials say Lopez was received from Santa Clara County on July 6, 2021. He was sentenced to three years for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted robbery, discharge of firearm inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft, criminal gang activity, and attempted carjacking.

Prison officials say Ramirez was received from Tulare County on Oct. 27, 2014. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, second-degree robbery, and criminal gang activity. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County, on May 16, 2014, for second-degree attempted murder.

No staff members or additional incarcerated people were injured as a result of this incident, officials reported.