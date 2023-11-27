TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are requesting the public’s help to solve the deadly shooting that took place at a New London Halloween Party, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding more information about the deadly Halloween party shooting of Oct. 28. Sheriff’s officials say the shooting left one person dead.

Deputies say around 12:30 a.m. they were patrolling the area of the 37700 block of Road 60 for a loud music complaint.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says about 200 people were at the party that night and investigators believe several people witnessed the homicide.

If anyone has any information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.