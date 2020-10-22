Truck crashes into Fresno house, homeowner escapes with minor injuries

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Fresno home Wednesday, throwing the homeowner from his couch, according to Fresno Fire.

Crews say they were called to the home near McKinley and Channing avenues shortly before 9 p.m. following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Investigators established that a pickup truck hit a white sedan, causing it to veer off towards the house.

“He was sitting on his couch, the couch got hit by the truck, and pushed him out of the way,” said Fresno Fire Captain Pete Martinez. “He had some minor injuries.”

The man inside the home was not taken to the hospital, but a woman in the white sedan was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was detained on suspicion of drunk driving.

CLOSE CALL @FresnoFire says a man was sitting on his couch in the living room when a suspected DUI driver crashed through his home, pushing him across the room on the couch but thankfully was not hurt. The driver of a second vehicle involved went to the hospital w/ minor injuries pic.twitter.com/DftZcqheQ8 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) October 22, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.