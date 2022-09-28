Photo of Elizar Ayron Arellano provided by the King City Police Department.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing a man and a pregnant woman in Monterey County has been arrested in Mariposa County, according to the King City Police Department.

Authorities said 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City was identified as a suspect in the homicides of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021.

After the killings, investigators said Arellano left the area and managed to evade law enforcement for nine months.

The U.S. Marshall’s Service joined the search for Arellano and received information that he might be hiding out in Tuolumne County.

Officers went to Tuolumne and Mariposa counties to look for Arellano and found him in the area of Greeley Hill Road and Ponderosa Way in Coulterville.

Arellano was placed under arrest and booked into the Mariposa County Jail.

He will be transferred back to Monterey County to face charges in the triple-killing.