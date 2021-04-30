Transient found dead in Fresno, homicide investigation underway, police say

Nikilas Cornwell, 28

Nikilas Cornwell, 28 (image provided by Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation is underway after Fresno Police say a man died after he was shot in the city Monday evening.

Officers say they were alerted to the shooting of 28-year-old Nikilas Cornwell around 8:15 p.m., in the area of Clinton Avenue and Argyle Avenue. They arrived to find the victim suffering a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators learned Cornwell was a transient and lived in the area where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police Homicide Detectives Miguel Alvarez on 559-621-2441 or Ryan Rockwell on 559-621-2448.

