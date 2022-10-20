MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday.

Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football equipment.

Merced Police Department

Merced Police Department.

According to police, the enclosed trailer is a white 1997 Pace American with a California license plate 4DS1707. The trailer is missing the wheel fenders.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Vazquez at (209) 388-7784.