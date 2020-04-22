Trail of stolen meat leads officers to a cookout in progress, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A trail of meat leads police to a group of burglary suspects Tuesday, who were already in the process of cooking it, according to Visalia Police.

Officers say they were called to Jalisco Meat Market on NE Third Street in Visalia shortly after 4:30 a.m. When they got arrived, they saw two people leaving the market. Officers also saw a trail of meat which they followed to a nearby apartment.

Investigators found some of the stolen meat, which they say was being cooked for a gathering, during a search of the apartment.

Officers arrested 18-year-old David Ware, 19-year-old Samantha Carrillo, 33-year-old Jorge Haro, 19-year-old Alejandro Garcia, 21-year-old Elija Galaz, 27-year-old Jose Gonzalez, and 36-year-old Sara Fierro.

Four male juveniles, all ages 15, and two 17-year-old females were also arrested.

Police say charges included burglary, looting, providing false information to a police officer, and resisting arrest.

