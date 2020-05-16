Traffic stop nets Merced man with illegally possessed handgun

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver was arrested Friday night in Merced after officers pulled him over and found a handgun he couldn’t own in his vehicle, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations around 10:20 p.m. in the area of 600 E. Main St. Authorities searched the vehicle and found a semi-automatic handugn.

The driver, identified as Samuel Kailes, 21, was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, vehicle code violations and gang enhancements.

