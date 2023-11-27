HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was arrested after being pulled over and police then discovered a firearm in the vehicle, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On Nov. 24 around 9:22 p.m., Hanford police officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, for a minor traffic violation in the area of Whitney Drive and Florinda Street.

Officers say contact was made with the driver and the two passengers advising the driver of the violation. During the traffic stop, Hanford police officers say they asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle.

Hanford police say the driver gave consent to the officers to search his vehicle. The front passenger exited the passenger side with a small bag. Officers then conducted a pat search of the bag. Police say the content of the bag felt like a firearm. The bag was then removed and opened by officers from the passenger. Officers say they found a fully loaded 9mm un-serialized “Glock” style handgun in the bag.

The driver and other passenger were released and the front passenger was transported to the Kings County Jail for several felony charges.