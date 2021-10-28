Traffic stop leads to drug discovery and open warrant in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A traffic stop Saturday lead to the discovery of 25 grams of meth according to officials from the Kings County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Kings County Sheriff’s deputies, at approximately 7:39 a.m. on Saturday a patrol unit made a traffic stop on a Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of Jersey and 17th avenues in Lemoore. The driver initially gave the deputy a false name, Sheriff’s department officials said, but was eventually identified as Abelardo Cisneros, 27.

Cisneros’ license had been suspended for driving under the influence, deputies say. As he spoke to the driver, the deputy said he noticed symptoms of Cisneros possibly being under the influence of meth. The deputy placed Cisneros under arrest and upon searching him, the deputy says he located more than 9 grams of meth in Cisneros’ pants pocket and more than 3 grams of heroin in his jacket pocket.

Additionally, it was discovered that Cisneros has a warrant for his arrest out of San Luis Obispo County on suspicion of narcotics sales. The bail for that warrant was set at $100,000.

After a search of Cisneros’ vehicle, deputies said they found a backpack containing another 25 grams of meth.

A passenger, identified as Shannon Sanda, 37, was also arrested on suspicion of being under the influence for a controlled substance. After her arrest, investigators said Sanda notified the deputy that she had fentanyl hidden in her bra. Deputies said the fentanyl was removed by a detentions deputy at the Kings County Jail where both Sanda and Cisneros were booked.

Cisneros faces various drug charges and providing a false name. He has been released from jail.

Sanda faces drug charges and was also later released.