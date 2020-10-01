Traffic stop leads to arrest of convicted felon in Lemoore, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

21-year-old Joshua Cotton of Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A traffic stop led to an arrest of a convicted felon in Lemoore Wednesday, according to authorities.

An officer with the Lemoore Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of S. Lemoore Avenue for speeding at around 8:00 p.m.

During a search of the vehicle, police say an unassembled pistol and ammunition was located.

A records check of the driver revealed his driver’s license was suspended and he was on probation.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Cotton of Lemoore and was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, according to police.

Cotton was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for being a convicted felon in
possession of a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine and driving on a suspended
license.

His bail was set at $75,000.

