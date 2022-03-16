TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the California Highway Patrol made a traffic stop on Highway 99 and Avenue 384, near Traver, Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in which officers found 14 pounds of suspected meth in the vehicle.

Following that discovery, the CHP requested assistance from the detectives with the newly-formed Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Team (HIDTA).

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their detectives learned that a home in Lodi was the possible intended destination for the drugs. HIDTA detectives coordinated with the Lodi police department and served a warrant at the home. They found seven pounds of meth, four kilograms of heroin, 47 grams of powdered Fentanyl and three guns, including an AR-15 style rifle

Sheriff’s Office officials say the driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Oscar Lopez of Lodi. Lopez was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on charges of transporting methamphetamines.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.