TULE RIVER TRIBAL RESERVATION, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the top ten most wanted fugitives out of Tulare County was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Tule River Tribal Reservation, Tule River Police Department (TRTPD) said.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Tule River Police Department officers attempted to make contact with 33-year-old Joseph Kauth inside a residence located at 700 Block of North Reservation Road, where they say Kauth allegedly discharged a firearm while attempting to get the officers away from the residence, then departing at a high rate of speed in his blue in color Quad.

Officers say they returned fire to Kauth, but he was still able to flee from the scene. A short pursuit with Kauth began which was later terminated for the safety of the community, according to TRTPD officials.

No officers were injured during the incident, officials say.

Law enforcement officials say on October 25, 2022, at approximately 4:38 p.m., Porterville police officers responded to a residence in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street regarding an unwanted subject who was possibly in possession of a firearm. The unwanted subject was reported to be Joseph Kauth, a Lindsay resident.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and observed Kauth standing in front of the residence before Kauth fled on foot shortly thereafter.

A sergeant with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in the area when he observed a Porterville Police Officer pursuing Kauth on foot and rendered assistance.

After a short foot pursuit, Kauth was apprehended in a nearby backyard. During a search of the immediate area where Kauth was apprehended, officers discovered he had discarded a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun just before being captured. Kauth was found to be a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

Officers also determined Kauth was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kauth was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility on suspicion of several firearm possession charges, as well as being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer.

At the time he was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail, according to police records.

Authorities say Kauth is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (559) 791-2123 immediately.