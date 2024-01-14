TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A top 10 fugitive that was previously sought by deputies has been captured in Tulare following a pursuit on Friday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies reported after receiving information from the public, they were able to track down 19-year-old Luis Lomeli of Orosi and execute a search warrant. Lomeli was taken into custody after a multi-block chase.

During their search, investigators say they found three guns, including a short-barreled style assault rifle, and drugs for sale, including Fentanyl.

Detectives say Lomeli was wanted for a felony domestic violence warrant and a short pursuit with deputies where he discarded a loaded gun.

Deputies say he was arrested at home along with five other people.

The sheriff’s office thanks the public for their help in locating Lomeli.