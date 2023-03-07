PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people from Porterville have been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of drugs with the intent to sell after a toddler tested positive for methamphetamine, officials with the Porterville Police Department announced Tuesday.

According to police, on Tuesday at around 12:38 a.m., medical personnel from Sierra View Medical Center contacted Porterville Police Department to report a 3-year-old child that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers responded to the hospital and contacted the child’s mother – identified as 35-year-old Carah Barnett.

While speaking with Barnett, officers say they determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance and learned the location where this occurred was in the 800 block of West Gerry Lane in Porterville.

Officers said they responded to the residence and contacted 35-year-old Benjamin Atchison and 38-year-old James Jones, as well as five more children. According to the official report, during officers’ contact with Jones and Atchinson – both were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police also reported Atchinson was found to be in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine on his person. Porterville Police detectives took over the investigation and authored a search warrant for the residence, which was granted by a Superior Court Judge. Officials say detectives located narcotic paraphernalia at the residence – and described the conditions inside as “deplorable.”

Due to the residence’s conditions and the incident, Child Welfare Services removed all the children from the residence.

The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. They were booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility with a bail of $100,000 each.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.