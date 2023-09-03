TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A toddler was sent to the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 8 p.m. a 26-year-old father was walking with his daughter in the area of 2nd Dr. and Santa Fe St. in Cutler when a car drove by and shot at them.

Officials say the 2-year-old daughter, just shy of her third birthday, was struck in her upper right arm. She was eventually transported to a local hospital.

As detectives investigate the scene, they ask anyone with any information regarding this shooting to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.