Tire and wheel theft leaves almost $45K in damages and losses, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing and damaging about $45,000 worth of cars and car parts in Merced Friday morning.

Representatives of the dealerships on Auto Center Drive told police seven vehicles at Merced Honda and four vehicles at Merced Toyota had the tires and wheels stolen between 1 a.m. and about 3:30 a.m.

Officers believe a group of suspects arrived at the car lots and worked for several hours to steal the tires, rolling the tires and loading the stolen items into a rented U-Haul van.

After looking at surveillance video, police say a black truck was seen in the area and may have been involved in the theft. They are asking anyone who may know the owner of the truck to contact Merced Police.

