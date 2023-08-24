MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A citizen’s tip leads to an arrest of a suspect wanted in a residential burglary, according to the Merced Police Department.

On August 23, 2023, at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers say 58-year-old Elizabeth Apodaca of Merced was arrested for residential burglary.

Apodaca was captured on video surveillance while she allegedly burglarized the victim’s residence.

Still images of Apodaca and her vehicle were shared on the Merced Police Department’s social media pages and shortly after, a citizen provided a tip that helped identify Apodaca as the suspect in this investigation.

Officers located Apodaca at her residence and arrested her for burglary. She was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Some of the stolen property was located at Apodaca’s residence and returned to the victim.

The Merced Police Department says they would like to thank the person who provided the information leading to the arrest of Apodaca and the recovery of the stolen property.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209)385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org