HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested after a hit and run in Hanford that left a 21-year-old woman critically injured, according to police – who say the car’s dark window tint was a factor in the crash.

The Hanford Police Department says on Sept 6 around 6:00 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Lacey Boulevard and 9 ¼ Avenue for a hit-and-run vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision.

Investigators say a 21-year-old woman was located on the scene and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials say that around 7:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Douty Street and Fifth Street for a parked Kia Soul with moderate damage to the hood and windshield.

Investigators say It was determined that the Kia was involved in the collision on Lacey Boulevard and was registered to 31-year-old Lemoore residence Rodney Mosley. Officials say Mosley was contacted and was determined to be the driver of the Kia during the collision.

Investigators say the Kia had dark window/windshield tint applied to every window of the vehicle and this was a factor in the collision due to low visibility at hours of darkness.

On Sept. 14, the Hanford Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit contacted and arrested Mosley in Lemoore. Mosley was booked into the Kings County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and the Hanford Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding this collision to contact Corporal R.Dias at 559-585-2540.