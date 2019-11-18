Three year arson investigation lands a Tulare County man behind bars

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 44-year-old Tulare County man was arrested after a three year-long arson investigation, according to Calfire Fresno.

Jose Sanchez was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of 4 counts of arson to forest lands and 4 counts of setting fires during a state of emergency declared by the governor.

Calfire says since 2015, suspicious fires started along Highway 198, from Coalinga in Fresno County to Kings City in Monterey County.

His bail is set at $290,000.

The arrest serves as a reminder, Calfire says, to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities.

Advice from Calfire officials:

If you see someone starting a fire, call 911. If you see a suspicious person, vehicle or any other activity prior to, during or after a fire write down the information and call the police or fire department. Important information to write down would include a description of the person you see, height, weight, sex and clothing description. If a vehicle or bicycle is involved, write down its: make, model, color and description.

Anyone with information related to an arson fire is urged to contact the Calfire Arson Hotline at 800-468-4408.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.