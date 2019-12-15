Three teens shot in apparent drive-by shooting, deputies investigating

The shooting victims are reported to have non-life threatening injuries

IVANHOE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is figuring out who shot three teens at an apartment complex in the town of Ivanhoe Saturday night.

A neighbor described hearing gunshots around 8:15 p.m. at the Oakwood Apartments off Paradise Avenue.

Ashley Schwarm, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the victims all suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Two of the victims are 17-years-old, and the third is 18-years-old.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.