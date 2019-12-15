Three teens shot in apparent drive-by shooting, deputies investigating

The shooting victims are reported to have non-life threatening injuries

IVANHOE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is figuring out who shot three teens at an apartment complex in the town of Ivanhoe Saturday night.

A neighbor described hearing gunshots around 8:15 p.m. at the Oakwood Apartments off Paradise Avenue.

Ashley Schwarm, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the victims all suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Two of the victims are 17-years-old, and the third is 18-years-old.

No other information was immediately available.

