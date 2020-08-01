Three teens injured after drive-by shooting in Ivanhoe, Deputies say

IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three teens are recovering after a drive-by shooting in Ivanhoe Friday night, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting in the 15700 blocks of Paradise ave just after 11:30 p.m.

When Deputies arrived they were told two teens had been shot and were taken to a nearby hospital.

A third person later arrived at the hospital and told deputies he was also a victim of the same shooting.

Deputies say the teens are under the age of 19 and none of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.

