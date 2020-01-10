Three suspects arrested after shooting two children, police says

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have arrested and identified three suspects after shooting two children in Selma back in October.

Authorities executed search warrants at two different locations in the Fresno County area.

As a result of the search warrants, officers say they arrested 20-year-old Ernesto Lopez and 20-year-old Gonzalo Avendano of Selma.

Avendano was also charged for being in possession of a stolen firearm and drug sales, police say.

A third individual identified as 19-year-old Joseph Miranda of Selma was already inside Fresno County Jail on an unrelated charge and was also charged with these shootings.

The family of four was traveling in their vehicle, on their way home from church in Selma. The two shooting victims were six and seven years old.

If anyone has further information regarding this case contact Selma Police Detective R. Figueroa at ‪559-896-2525‬.

