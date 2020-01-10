Breaking News
Police motorcycle officer seriously injured after a crash outside Fresno’s CRMC

Three suspects arrested after shooting two children, police says

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have arrested and identified three suspects after shooting two children in Selma back in October.

Authorities executed search warrants at two different locations in the Fresno County area.

As a result of the search warrants, officers say they arrested 20-year-old Ernesto Lopez and 20-year-old Gonzalo Avendano of Selma.

Avendano was also charged for being in possession of a stolen firearm and drug sales, police say.

A third individual identified as 19-year-old Joseph Miranda of Selma was already inside Fresno County Jail on an unrelated charge and was also charged with these shootings.

RELATED: Two kids shot in Selma. It might be a case of mistaken identity, police say

The family of four was traveling in their vehicle, on their way home from church in Selma. The two shooting victims were six and seven years old.

If anyone has further information regarding this case contact Selma Police Detective R. Figueroa at ‪559-896-2525‬.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.