Three struck by unknown airsoft weapon in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say three people were struck by an unknown air soft weapon in Visalia Saturday.

The Visalia Police Department says they responded to the area of Divisadero Street and Meadow Avenue for an assault with a deadly weapon at around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they contacted a family who told authorities they were walking when four-door black Honda or Toyota approached from Divisadero Street.

Officers were then advised that the front passenger in the vehicle shot at the victims with an unknown type of airsoft weapon.

Three of the family members were struck by objects and received minor

injuries. The victims were treated at the scene and released, according to authorities.

Authorities say the incident is not related to any protests that occurred in the City of Visalia today.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.