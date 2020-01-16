Three shot outside Fresno convenience store

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Three people were shot just before midnight Wednesday outside a convenience store in west-central Fresno.

Fresno police say the shooting happened at the Fast Strip convenience store at Dakota and Hughes Avenues.

Police say a white Dodge Challenger drove up and someone in the car shot at a group of four men outside of the store. Two were wounded. A third person who was leaving the store was also shot.

Police say all three victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers are now checking nearby surveillance video for clues.

