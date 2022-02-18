Three people arrested in Corcoran for carjacking and making a threat to kill, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have been arrested for a carjacking and threatening to kill the car owner, according to Corcoran police.

Corcoran police say they received a call about a carjacking on the 1500 block of Brokaw Avenue at around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the victim claimed one of the male suspects had threatened to kill him and took his vehicle.

Police say they identified the man who threatened the victim and stole the vehicle as Mark Butler. Police say they were able to determine that Nicolas Pardon assisted in the robbery.

Also according to Corcoran police, during their investigation, they determined that Roxanne Ramirez had contacted the victim and lured him to the carjacking location.

The three suspects were arrested by police and booked for robbery, carjacking, and conspiracy.

