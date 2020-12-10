Three masked robbers target Visalia Rite Aid

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people wearing masks robbed the Rite Aid in Visalia Wednesday night.

Visalia police say the robbers were at the store at 1735 E. Walnut Avenue around 9:30pm and forced employees to open a safe in the pharmacy area. The thieves stole items from the store and got away before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4738.