Three killed in parking lot shooting at high school in Visalia identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The three men killed in a triple homicide in the parking lot of a high school in Visalia Tuesday night have been identified.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at Golden West High School.

The Visalia Police Department identified the three as Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, 19, Isaiah Rule 18, and Blake Medeiros, 19.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department anonymously at 559-713-4738 or Det. Segura of the Violent Crimes Unit 559-713-4739.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know