Three killed in parking lot shooting at high school in Visalia identified

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The three men killed in a triple homicide in the parking lot of a high school in Visalia Tuesday night have been identified.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at Golden West High School.

The Visalia Police Department identified the three as Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, 19, Isaiah Rule 18, and Blake Medeiros, 19.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department anonymously at 559-713-4738 or Det. Segura of the Violent Crimes Unit 559-713-4739.

No other information was immediately available.

#BreakingNews: Detectives are investigating a triple homicide at Golden West High School in #Visalia. We have the latest on @CBS47 & @KSEE24. pic.twitter.com/b3O4PvlO2B — Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) May 6, 2020

