Three injured after a shooting at a child’s birthday party in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Two injured, one critically, after a shooting at a child’s birthday party in southwest Fresno Wednesday night, police say.

According to Fresno Police, officers received a ShotSpotter notification shortly after 9:00 p.m. of 15 rounds fired in the area of Kern Street and Pottle Avenue.

Officers arrived to find three shootings victims, who were all transported to Community Regional Medical Center. They were taking part in a large gathering outside an apartment complex.

Witnesses told police a black vehicle drove by the party and shots were fire. All the victims were adults and no children were injured.

Investigators do not have a motive for this incident and are unsure if it was gang related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police.

