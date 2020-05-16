Three arrested, including one juvenile, for theft at Clovis sporting goods store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A juvenile is among three people arrested for a series of thefts at a sporting goods store in Clovis, police say.

Clovis Police say they responded to Dicks Sporting goods five times since May 1 for retail thefts involving a local crew.

Authorities say groups of three to four people would enter the store and walk out with large amounts of Nike clothing without paying. The goods were valued at around $14,000.

On Wednesday, detectives say they spotted several suspects on surveillance entering the store again. The suspects exited the store with another large amount of Nike clothing totaling $3,800, according to police.

Authorities were able to arrest three suspects. Police identified them as 19-year-old Schirell Cummings, 18-year-old Michael Ivory, and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile, all from Fresno. The three were arrested for grand theft, looting, and conspiracy to commit a crime.





The Cummings and Ivory were booked into the Fresno County Jail and later posted bail, while the 16-year-old was cited and released to a guardian.

Detectives say they served a search warrant related to this case in the 3000 block of North Hughes in Fresno and were able to locate evidence related to the thefts. A parole search was also conducted in the 900 block of East Grove Ave and an AR-15 reported stolen out of Fresno was located.

Clovis Police investigators are working with their counterparts from Fresno Police after a series of several similar thefts were reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods there as well. The suspects are believed to be the same.

