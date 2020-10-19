Three arrested in shooting of street vendor, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three suspects were arrested after a street vendor was shot on Sunday, the Fresno Police Department said.

On Sunday, authorities responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Mariposa Street just before 5 p.m. after getting reports that there was a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

A resident in the area was able to render aid to the victim while EMS arrived.

Fresno Police Lt. Isreal Reyes said Sunday that witnesses told officers the victim is a street vendor who was working near the area when he was approached by three suspects who attempted to rob him before assaulting him.

The victim tried to run but one of the suspects shot at the victim, then got into a dark-colored sedan and fled the area, according to police. Witnesses told officers the suspects were wearing medical masks.

Fresno Police said around 10:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol, made a traffic stop on a dark-colored Hyundai which matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

The driver was identified as Diana Pineda-Garcia, 21, the front right passenger was identified as Anthony Sandoval, 20, and the rear passenger was a juvenile.

Police said Sandoval had a matching tattoo of a dollar sign under his left eye.

CHP officers recovered a black 9mm semi-automatic firearm in the vehicle which the juvenile claimed was his, police said.

The three suspects were positively identified by a witness during an in-field show up.

The witness stated Pineda-Garcia was the driver of the vehicle, Sandoval was the armed suspect and the shooter, and the juvenile was the suspect searching the pockets, police said. The witness also identified the involved vehicle.

The suspects were transported to the Fresno Police Department where Pineda-Garcia and Sandoval were interviewed. Police said Pineda-Garcia admitted to driving the vehicle that day with the juvenile and Sandoval. She admitted to being the driver at the time of the robbery.

Police said she stated she was told to park on the street while the robbery was committed and drove the vehicle after the attempted robbery and shooting took place.

Sandoval denied any knowledge of the crime and stated he was not present during the incident.

