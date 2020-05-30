Three arrested in San Joaquin after shooting a man, deputies say

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three men for shooting and injuring a man in San Joaquin.

On Thursday, at 8:45 p.m. a drive-by shooting occurred injuring a 22-year-old man in the area of Nevada and 6th Street in the City of San Joaquin, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening
injuries.

  • 19-year-old, Luis Bravo-Edwardo
  • 20-year-old, Kevin Rosales
  • 19-year-old, Esekuiel Ochoa-Felix

Deputies say, 20-year-old Kevin Rosales of Huron, 19-year-old Luis Bravo-Edwardo of Huron and 19-year-old Esekuiel Ochoa-Felix of Coalinga are now facing charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang.

Law enforcement officers say they served a search warrant at locations connected to the three suspects in this case, and later lead to their arrests on Saturday.

Rosales’ bail is set at $90,000, Bravo-Edwardo’s is $80,000 and Ochoa-Felix’s is $80,000. Rosales is also facing a charge of carrying a loaded weapon and probation violation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

