Three arrested, fourth still on the run, after a Clovis liquor store is robbed

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have been arrested, including a 17-year-old, after a robbery in Clovis early Wednesday morning.

Police officers in Clovis were alerted to an alarm call just before 4 a.m. at the LiquorMax on Clovis and Herndon Avenues. They discovered a suspicious vehicle in the area and attempted to stop it. The driver did not stop for the officers and instead fled on Highway 168 until it was stopped in the area of Rock Hill Road.

Suspects arrested include 31-year-old Ronnie Davison and 26-year-old Angel Hurtado. Both were identified by officers as gang members.

A third suspect was arrested but not identified as they were 17-years-old. A fourth suspect was able to escape before police officers caught up.

The arrested suspects are facing charges including burglary and conspiracy.

