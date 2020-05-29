3 arrested for growing illegal marijuana near elementary schools in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were arrested Thursday for growing marijuana illegally near elementary schools in Merced, according to police.

The three individuals were contacted by officers in a neighborhood near Margaret Sheehy Elementary and Leotine Gracey Elementary for outdoor growing in backyards. Those arrested included:

  • Isidro Mayoral, in the 1700 block of West 7th Street, for growing 194 marijuana plants
  • Elizabeth Realton, in the 1800 block of West 7th Street, for growing 42 marijuana plants
  • Keith Doyle in the area of the 500 block of R. Street for growing 312 marijuana plants

All were charged with growing illegal marijuana within the city limits.

Merced Police says they were only allowed to keep six plants to grow inside, in compliance with California State Law.

  • Isidro Mayoral (image courtesy of Merced Police)
    Isidro Mayoral (image courtesy of Merced Police)
  • Keith Doyle (image courtesy of Merced Police)
    Keith Doyle (image courtesy of Merced Police)
  • Elizabeth Realton (image courtesy of Merced Police)
    Elizabeth Realton (image courtesy of Merced Police)
Image courtesy of Merced Police

