FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a woman who they say walked into a Fresno Hobby Lobby, selected several items, and then walked out without paying.

Police say the woman walked into the store around 4:00 p.m. on June 20 located at 6565 North Blackstone Avenue.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say when she was confronted by employees, she threatened them and pushed them out of her way. She then left the store with the merchandise and walked southbound on Blackstone Avenue.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.