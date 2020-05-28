Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property found in Fresno, two arrests made, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Bicycles, keys, passports, and license plates, were among the thousands of dollars worth of stolen items recovered from a home in northeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police Department.

On May 10, police say 31-year-old Jesse Monico Sanchez stole $1,900 from a work truck parked in front of Stone Soup Child Care. A second suspect involved in the robbery, 44-year-old Mark Douglas Holloway, was also arrested.

Authorities say Sanchez was released six hours later due to the $0 bail policy. Holloway was arrested at his home in the area of 1339 E. San Ramon where he gave police permission to enter.

Once inside, police say they observed several stolen items that including hundreds of tools, six bikes, more than 50 mailbox and car keys, passports, vehicle registrations, license plates, drugs. One of the bicycles was a $3,500 Trek mountain bike that had been stolen two days before.

Due to the large amount of stolen property discovered, police say it took six officers eight hours to complete the search and inventory of the evidence. Holloway was arrested but later released due to the $0 bail policy.

