Thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from Merced nonprofit, organization says

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Thousands of dollars of items were stolen out of a storage pod owned by Lifeline Community Development Corporation in Merced, the organization said.

The items stolen consisted of backpacks filled with goods and books for kids along with supplies for the community centers and garden equipment.

Lifeline Community Development Corporation says its mission is equipping individuals, churches, and groups in the basic principles and practices of asset-based community development — ABCD for short.

Losing the equipment will set them back in giving back to the community and making neighborhoods stronger, the organization said.

According to employees with the nonprofit, a police report has been filed.

